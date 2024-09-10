Al Khater, Palestine Counterpart Discuss Gaza Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for International Cooperation at the of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bin Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine H E Varsen Shaheen Aghabekian.

Held on the margin of the Education Above All Foundation's 5th Observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, the meeting discussed on the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of toics of common interest.

During the meeting, Al Khater reaffirmed Qatar's strong condemnation of the intensifying attacks on civilians and infrastructure in the occupied West Bank. She expressed grave concern over the ongoing settler incursions into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, conducted under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, as well as the persistent efforts to Judaize and alter the legal and historical status of the Holy City of Jerusalem.