COACH INTRODUCES SPRING 2025 COLLECTION WITH RUNWAY SHOW ON THE HIGH LINE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach debuted its Spring 2025 collection with a runway show on the Spur of New York City's High Line, a portion of elevated park adjacent to the house's global headquarters. The newest iteration of Creative Director Stuart Vevers' vision of American classics as interpreted by the new generation, the presentation emphasized the appeal of personality and self-expression and offered a new interpretation of what "luxury" can really mean.

Continuing Vevers' exploration of archetypal pieces as seen through the eyes of young people today, Spring 2025 mixed elements of classical tailoring and couture-inspired cocktail dresses with more casual pieces pulled from the counter-cultural vocabulary of skate, heavy metal and new wave. American sportswear icons like navy blazers, chinos and pinstripe suiting were tweaked and exaggerated to create unexpected fits and proportions, while '60s inspired dresses in candy-colored palettes were made new with very short, dropped hems. The art of "re-loving," or reimagining the end-of-life for pieces already in circulation, is also prominently featured on the runway. Denim trousers, moto skirts and aviator jackets were crafted from post-consumer garments artfully repurposed to create something new, a celebration of the house's rich legacy of craft, as well as the inherent charm of pieces with history. Vevers expands here on Coach's popular (Re)Loved program, which restores and resells vintage Coach pieces using craft and customization.

Graphic T-shirts with playful interpretations of New York pop and rock 'n' roll iconography were layered under distressed moto jackets and paired with stovepipe denim trousers, while another selection of white T-shirts were embroidered and embellished with hand-crafted words and phrases, emulating both souvenir garments of the 1940s and a DIY punk aesthetic. The collection also evolved on key concepts from the last two seasons, including new interpretations of the cardigan jacket in upcycled leather and suede, and fresh takes on tuxedo jackets and pajama-style pants, this time creased and faded for added character.

In leathergoods, the Spring 2025 collection marked the debut of the Chain Tabby 26, a new interpretation of Coach's iconic Tabby bag. Crafted in soft-grain leather and available in a range of colors, the new bag features a metallic chain strap with details inspired by leathercraft. The collection also featured new variations on Winter's Frame bag, including top handle versions in exaggerated sizes, a menswear-inspired Portfolio shape, an oversized backpack, and several silhouettes that apply iconic Coach Frame hardware, first designed for the brand by Bonnie Cashin in the 1960s, to Vevers' popular family of Shape bags, in heart, star and dinosaur shapes.

The presentation also featured Coach's new Soho Sneaker. Inspired by the cross-training sneakers of the late '80s and early '90s, the sneaker references these classic styles while remaining iconic in its own right. The Soho was distressed specifically for the runway collection and embellished with stickers, as well as a series of resin charms depicting taxi cabs, cassette tapes, and other ephemera. Featuring an upper crafted with regenerative leather, this newest style captures the house's commitment to expanding its vision of sustainability to multiple categories on the runway.

"My vision for Spring was to show real clothes in a real, relevant, urban environment," said Vevers. "But we're redesigning these clothes, keeping in mind the values of a new generation that is discovering these pieces for the first time."

"So many elements of this collection come down to personality," said Vevers. "We've taken very archetypal pieces and made them unique to the wearer, with the proportions, with the styling, and with very playful embellishments that call into question the idea of traditional 'luxury.' I think what's more valuable today is something that's personal."

Inspired by the energy of the New York City, where different people and styles mix and merge, the runway show was held on the High Line's Spur, an elevated park in the beating heart of the city. Guests at the event were able to take in the latest collection within the context of the environment that helped inform it. Show content echoed the presentation's urban theme and setting, with dynamic views of the High Line and surrounding streets and a series of moving portraits with hand-drawn elements. Special guests included stars of Coach's new "Unlock Your Courage" campaign Charles Melton, Nazha, Storm Reid, Jayson Tatum and Youngji Lee.

A curated selection of pieces from Spring 2025, including the Chain Tabby and the Soho Sneaker, are available now to buy online and at Coach Soho and Coach House on Fifth Avenue.

