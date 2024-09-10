Iran Committed To Complete Broder Wall With Afghanistan And Pakistan: Envoy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran's envoy to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, has announced that Iran is committed to finishing the border wall with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Kazemi Qomi revealed in an interview with IRNA on Monday that the of the border wall is already underway.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran is pushing for the completion of this project, he said.

Iran is working closely with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan on border security matters, Kazemi Qomi added.

Both countries are collaborating on fighting terrorism, drug trafficking, and other mutual concerns, he noted.

The ongoing construction of the border wall reflects Iran's dedication to securing its borders and enhancing regional security.

This project aims to strengthen cooperation between Iran and its neighbors, focusing on joint efforts to address security challenges.

The collaboration between Iran and Afghanistan is expected to improve border management and contribute to regional stability.

