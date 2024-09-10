NZ Name Women's T20 WC Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Record Ninth Appearance

(MENAFN- IANS) Auckland, Sep 10 ( IANS) Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are set to appear at a record ninth straight ICC Women's T20 as New Zealand announced their 15-member squad for next month's event in the UAE.

The experienced duo, who have featured in every edition of the women's event since its inception in 2009.

Devine, who is stepping down as T20 captain at the conclusion of the tournament, will be leading the side. She will hope to lift the trophy that has eluded the side since they finished runners up in 2009 and 2010, the first two editions of the tournament.

"The T20 World Cup's been an important vehicle in the development and growth of the women's game and it's a real privilege to think I've played in it since it started,” said Devine.

"I'm really looking forward to another opportunity to compete against world-class teams that are all vying to take home the trophy," she added.

Pace-bowler Rosemary Mair returns to the squad following a back injury sustained during the England home series, which ruled her out of the return tour in June-July. Jess Kerr, Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Molly Penfold are the others in the pace department.

Off-spinner Leigh Kasperek will bolster the spin attack, set to take part in her fourth T20 World Cup, alongside fellow spinners Melie Kerr, Fran Jonas and Eden Carson.

Wicket-keeper batter Izzy Gaze is the only squad member without ICC Women's T20 World Cup experience.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said being included in a World Cup squad is a special occasion.

"Congratulations to all of the players named in this squad, it's a significant achievement to be selected to represent your country at a World Cup," said Sawyer.

"I'm really pleased with this squad, I think these are our best 15 players to adapt to what will likely be varied conditions."

Sawyer said Devine and Bates' depth of tournament experience will be advantageous. "Soph and Suze have a huge amount of tournament experience from World Cups to franchise leagues, so we'll certainly be leaning on that knowledge in what's going to be a pretty intense competition."

"Rosemary's had an unfortunate run with injury over the past few months and she's worked hard to be fit for this tournament. She's proved herself as one of our key pace options and we're excited she's returning," he added.

New Zealand are placed in Group A with Australia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

They will play two warm-up matches against South Africa and England ahead of their first group match against India on October 4.

The squad departs on September 16 to play three T20Is against Australia in Mackay and Brisbane in preparation for the tournament.

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu