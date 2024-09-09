Silicon Dragons: China’S Chip Industry Fuels Unicorn Boom Amid Tech Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the shadow of escalating tech tensions, China's chip is emerging as an unexpected powerhouse for unicorn startups.



Despite global economic headwinds, the integrated circuit (IC ) sector is outpacing all others in minting billion-dollar companies.



The landscape of Chinese unicorns is shifting rapidly. New unicorn births dropped from 192 in 2021 to 106 in 2023. However, the industry bucked this trend, producing more unicorns than any other sector.



Funding sources are evolving too. US dollar investments plummeted from 50% of deals in 2021 to just 28% in 2023. Chinese yuan now dominates the funding scene, reflecting growing domestic confidence.



The Yangtze River Delta, China's industrial heartland, has become a unicorn hotspot. This region, home to key semiconductor facilities, now hosts 40% of all Chinese unicorns.







Government support plays a crucial role. Beijing's "Big Fund" for chip development received a massive 344 billion yuan ($47.5 billion) boost in 2023. Local initiatives, like the 8.5 billion yuan Beijing IC fund, further bolster the ecosystem.

China's Tech Unicorn Surge

This surge in chip-focused unicorns aligns with China 's push for tech self-reliance. As US restrictions tighten, domestic innovation has become a national priority.



The unicorn boom isn't limited to first-tier cities anymore. Smaller cities are increasingly becoming breeding grounds for high-value startups, diversifying China's tech landscape.



However, challenges persist. IPOs for Chinese unicorns have declined, with only 19 going public in 2023 compared to 31 in 2021. This reflects growing hurdles in both domestic and international markets.



Globally, China still trails the US in unicorn count. Hurun's 2024 index shows 340 Chinese unicorns versus over 700 in the US. Yet, China's focus on hard tech could reshape this balance in the coming years.



As the tech war intensifies, China's chip unicorns stand at the forefront of a high-stakes race for technological supremacy. Their success or failure could redefine global tech dynamics for decades to come.

MENAFN09092024007421016031ID1108654884