Otterbox Launches Full Suite Of Cases For Iphone 16 Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All OtterBox cases compatible with Camera Control

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox unveiled a portfolio of cases for 16

lineup, featuring compatibility with Camera Control. In addition to compatibility, fan favorites Defender Series and Symmetry Series are boasting new upgrades. The entire portfolio is available now at otterbox .

OtterBox unveiled a portfolio of cases for iPhone 16 lineup, featuring compatibility with Camera Control.

Continue Reading

"New innovations provide an opportunity for our team to flex their engineering muscles and solve new challenges," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "OtterBox cases are always designed with protection and function at the forefront, and our cases for the iPhone 16 lineup are no exception."

Stylish Symmetry Series gets a makeover with newly incorporated anchor points for a phone crossbody strap. The OtterBox 2-in-1 Crossbody Straps, coming soon, compliment the trendy Symmetry Series color palette, are adjustable for length and can convert to wrist straps so you can carry your phone right in reach. Symmetry Series Soft Touch and the award-winning Symmetry Series Cactus Leather are back for iPhone 16 lineup with new on-trend colors and coordinating OtterBox Cactus Leather MagSafe Wallets that are coming soon. All Symmetry Series case offerings are compatible with Camera Control of the iPhone 16 models.



OtterBox also redefines a legend with Defender Series Pro for MagSafe. The updated design pays homage to the rugged legacy of Defender Series while incorporating MagSafe compatibility for the first time and increasing drop protection to 7X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). Defender Series Pro XT is also available, featuring a clear or graphics-adorned back, a pop of color and visible MagSafe ring. Defender Series Pro and Defender Series Pro XT are compatible with Camera Control of iPhone 16.



In addition to Defender Series and Symmetry Series, the portfolio includes Commuter Series and several OtterBox glass screen protection options. All OtterBox cases for iPhone 16

lineup are compatible with Camera Control and are available now at otterbox .

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged 25 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.



At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.



Explore more at otterbox .

* Symmetry Series, Symmetry Series Soft Touch, Symmetry Series Cactus Leather, Defender Series Pro, Defender Series Pro XT and Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox