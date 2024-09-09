Ukraine's MFA Summons Iranian Chargé D'affaires

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 9, the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine Shahriar Amuzegar to express deep concern of the Ukrainian side in connection with the possible transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Comment , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that "deep concern" of the Ukrainian side was expressed to the Iranian representative in connection with the reports regarding Iran's possible of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.

"The relevant Comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine dated on September 7 was handed over to the Iranian diplomat, with a strict warning that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to the aggressor state would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations," the comment reads.

As reported, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, informed that Iran sent its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. The publication notes that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles will give Moscow another powerful military tool to use in the war against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation.