Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Vibration Absorbing Mechanism For Golf Clubs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arnold B. of Alea, HI is the creator of the Dampening System (GDS), a small attachment for golf clubs designed to prevent vibrations from traveling up the club and causing discomfort to the golfer. The device is attached slightly below the club handle and features a dampener and holding that work in conjunction to absorb the vibrations. The device is comprised of two pieces, wherein the first piece is a dampening device that will wrap around the shaft of the golf club approximately one inch from the grip. The second piece will be a rubber holding band device that will go over top of the dampening device.The device prevents unwanted vibrations from reaching a golfer's hands, arms, and body. When the user swings the golf club and strikes the ball, the vibration from the contact will run up the shaft and the GDS will dissipate the vibration from reaching the golfer's hands. The device can be available in several different colors and styles. High schools and colleges may even be able to customize the device in their school colors. Ultimately, the device improves comfort and enjoyment while playing golf without impacting the golfer's clubs or swing in an adverse way.As a golfer swings their club and contacts the ball, shock and vibrations run up the club to the handle and are transferred to the golfer's hands. This can be uncomfortable, especially if the vibrations repeatedly affect the golfer throughout his or her round. Current market products are available to help dampen vibrations; however, these are expensive and often manufactured directly into a golf club. These high-end golf clubs are designed with built-in vibration dampening technology, often integrated into the shaft or head of the club during manufacturing.By reducing vibrations, shock absorbers can make the game more comfortable, especially for players who experience hand, wrist, or elbow pain. Absorbers can also help golfers maintain better grip and control over their clubs, particularly during longer rounds or in cold weather when vibrations might be more noticeable. The Golf Dampening System (GDS) is an aftermarket, external addition to a club that can alleviate these issues without impacting the look and feel of the club. It would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Arnold filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Golf Dampening System product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Golf Dampening System can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.