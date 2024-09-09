Best Careers To Pursue If You Want To Have A Family

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Can a career in tech make you a more present parent?

In a new poll of 2,000 Americans who have taken parental leave in the past, parents were asked which of the nation's 15 biggest industries would better accommodate a family life if they were to change their career. According to them, tech is believed to be the most supportive (15%).

Likewise, tech was the top pick of industries when it came to supporting a flexible work schedule (17%) - a must-have for most parents today.

Commissioned by TripleTen and conducted by Talker Research, the survey revealed that the balancing act between work and children is challenging - 43% felt like they frequently have to prioritize their work over their children.





In fact, 55% considered leaving the workforce for an extended period of time to raise kids, beyond what a typical maternity or paternity leave would support and 59% of them followed through, leaving their careers to focus on raising their children.

On top of that, 74% would change their career path if it meant their employer was more accommodating of their family life.

Parents shared their current jobs lack modern benefits such as four-day work weeks (44%), unlimited PTO (30%), working exclusively or primarily from their home (30%), really good health insurance options (26%) and on-site childcare options (25%).

Sixty-nine percent would consider switching their career industries if it offered them“at least half” of the benefits they need to support their family.

Many parents see a career in the tech industry as the answer. Twelve percent of respondents said they currently work in tech. And of them, 61% believe the industry has allowed them to spend more time with their family than previous jobs would have allowed.

Likewise, 81% of them would encourage other parents to consider a career in tech for the same family-focused perks.

“It's dangerously easy for parents to prioritize work when that's what's taking up the most amount of time in their day,” said Maggie Elentukh, VP of Communications and Brand at TripleTen.“But the end result of that prioritization is missing out on critical moments that no parent ever wants to miss. Parents are entitled to spend as much time with their children as they can, and their careers should support that focus.”

Results from the survey also found 42% of parents believe they don't spend enough time with their children during the typical working day, and 58% have had their kids ask to spend more time with them.

Over half (56%) have had to miss out on events their kids have participated in because of a work obligation.

Nearly all parents (96%) said they felt guilty putting work before their kids, and they recalled missing out on activities such as field trips (46%), sporting events (45%), parent-teacher nights (38%) and meals (38%).

Four in five (82%) admitted they have called out of work or left early to make sure they don't miss out on the events their kids are involved in.

A third have even lied to their bosses to get the day off - 64% of whom said they do it“guilt-free.”

“There's a lot of potential for familial support in modern working industries, such as the tech sector,” continued Maggie.“The tech industry is a leading example of what a good work/life balance can bring - an efficient level of productivity seen in the workday, as well as making sure parents have the resources and infrastructure in their workplace to ensure they never miss a moment of their child's life.”

WHAT ARE PARENTS MISSING OUT ON BECAUSE OF WORK?



Joining on a field trip - 46%

A sports event - 45%

School conferences/parent-teacher nights - 38%

Meals - 38%

A sports practice - 37%

Family outings (a day trip) - 32%

Celebrations - 31%

A music recital/theater performance - 28%

Their birthday party - 17% A family vacation - 15%

