Death Toll Of Israeli Aggression In Gaza Reaches 40,988 Palestinians Since 7 October

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza said Monday that the Israeli committed two massacres in the Strip, leaving 16 dead and 64 in the past 24 hours, announcing that the toll of the Israeli aggression in Gaza reached 40,988 dead and 94,825 injured since 7 October 2023.





The director of the Indonesian Hospital said that the facility may stop working within 48 hours, due to Israel's blocking of and medical supplies entry. Also, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital said that the hospital would be out of service within 48 hours due to the depletion of fuel and medical supplies.





Since the start of its war on Gaza, the Israeli forces have been targeting medical facilities and hospitals in various areas of the Strip with systematic and continuous attacks, which has led to the destruction of the health system, a humanitarian disaster, and the deterioration of the infrastructure.





In a related context, Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said in a post on Telegram:“If pressure is not put on [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and obligated to what was agreed upon, the occupation prisoners will not see the light,” noting that everyone knew that Netanyahu and his“Nazi” government were the parties obstructing the agreement.





Al-Rishq reiterated Hamas's demands to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza, saying:“Our demands to permanently stop the aggression and completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip are clear and we are committed to them,” warning against considering Netanyahu's new conditions as a point for negotiation and“bringing us back to square one.”





He concluded by saying that what the occupation and some American sources are promoting about new demands by Hamas is“a lie and an attempt to evade their responsibility for obstructing the negotiations and stopping the aggression against our Palestinian people.”