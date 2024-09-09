GD Energy Products' 2500Q HDF Pumps Surpass 10,000 Pumping Hours And Counting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GD Products (GDEP), the leading total solutions provider for the frac, drilling, and well servicing pumps market, has announced twenty-two of its 2500Q HDF quintuplex pumps have all exceeded 10,000 pumping hours and continue to operate without any major repairs. This remarkable achievement underscores the HDF's exceptional durability and reliability in some of the most challenging hydraulic fracturing environments in the industry.



GDEP's enhanced power end frame on the HDF model has been rigorously validated and proven in demanding regions such as the Haynesville, Marcellus/Utica, and Permian Basins, where operating pressures range from 8,000 PSI to 12,500 PSI. Despite the harsh operating conditions, GDEP's 2500Q HDF pumps have outperformed industry standards, achieving performance life of over 43 percent greater than the average.



Turner Hall, engineering director, GDEP, said,“Most 2500 horsepower pumps in the industry last about 7,000 hours before needing a major repair. Our 2500Q HDF pumps reaching over 10,000 service hours without significant maintenance is a remarkable achievement. It highlights the durability and reliability of our product, proving that GDEP continues to lead the industry in providing solutions that exceed customer expectations."



Through innovative and long-term customer partnerships, GDEP has remained steadfast in dedication to solving critical challenges its customers face. GDEP's team of engineers worked in close collaboration with a valued customer in response to the widespread industry challenge of premature power end frame cracks.



The project addressed frame cracking, which causes significant production downtime and increased maintenance costs. GDEP's solution involved reengineering the frame with thicker steel construction to reduce operational stresses at critical joints and redesigning the internal main bearing retention system to eliminate bending or breaking of the snap ring bearing retainer. These enhancements not only improved frame durability, but also optimized gear and pump timing, offering a solution to a long-standing industry problem.



Hall said,“These upgrades have significantly reduced unplanned power end replacements for our customer, cutting costs per pumping hour and decreasing downtime and maintenance expenses. This has improved total cost of ownership and increased monthly pumping hours, reducing the need for standby pumps.”



Beyond new pumps, GDEP's Reframe Program offers cost-saving solutions by extending the life of existing subcomponents and repurposing them into the HDF frame, allowing customers to reduce costs while maintaining high performance in the field.



Hall added,“With the reframed HDF power end, customers can extend the life of their pump and achieve longer hours without having to invest in new equipment. This reframe repair solution enables customers to save 30 percent while simultaneously decreasing operational downtime by upgrading their unit to the most durable frame on the market.”



GD Energy Products' 2500Q HDF pumps demonstrate their commitment to innovation and delivering superior, industry-leading equipment. By prioritizing the needs of their customers and serving them to the best of their ability, GDEP ensures that service companies can pump longer and drive the industry forward, fulfilling their mission to keep customers up and running every day.

About GD Energy Products

Since 1859, GD Energy Products has been designing and perfecting pumps for the global oil and gas industry. Our state-of-the-art repair shops and service facilities in every major North American shale play as well as strategic international locations contribute to making GD Energy Products the only total solutions provider to the frac, drilling, and well servicing market. We serve as a partner to customers for every aspect of aftermarket support – including high performance consumables, field service, repair and exchange programs, training, technical support and partnership supply agreements. To find out more, visit: .

