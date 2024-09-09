27 Candidates Withdraw Nomination, 239 In Fray For 2Nd Phase Of J&K Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) A total of 239 candidates are in the fray from 26 constituencies in six districts, where polling will be held on September 25 in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, as 27 candidates withdrew their candidature on Monday, the last day for withdrawal.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K said that the highest number of candidates (nine) withdrew their nomination in Budgam district, followed by six in Srinagar district, five each in the Rajouri and Poonch districts, and two in the Reasi district, while no candidate withdrew their nomination in Ganderbal district.

With this, 93 candidates remain in the final electoral fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district, while 20 candidates remain in the final fray in Reasi district.

In the Reasi district, six candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in the Gulabgarh (ST) seat, seven in the Reasi seat, while 7 candidates remain in the fray in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly seat. In the Rajouri district, 11 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in the Kalakote-Sunderbani seat, five candidates in the Nowshera seat, eight candidates in the Rajouri (ST) seat, four candidates in the Budhal (ST) seat, while 6 candidates remain in the fray in Thannamandi (ST) seat.

In the Poonch district, eight candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in the Surankote (ST) seat, eight candidates in the Poonch Haveli seat, while 9 candidates remain in the fray in Mendhar (ST).

Similarly, in the Ganderbal district, six candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in the Kangan (ST) seat and 15 candidates in the Ganderbal seat. In Srinagar district, 13 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in the Hazratbal seat, 10 candidates in Khanyar, 16 candidates in Habbakadal, 10 candidates in Lal Chowk, eight candidates in Channapora, 10 candidates in the Zadibal seat, 13 candidates in Eidgah seat, while 13 candidates remain in the fray in Central Shalteng.

Finally, in Budgam district, eight candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in Budgam seat, 12 candidates in Beerwah, 10 candidates in Khansahib seat, 10 candidates in Chrar-i-Sharief, while six candidates remain in the fray in Chadoora.

A total of 309 candidates had filed their nomination papers before the respective Returning Officers in 26 Assembly constituencies by the last date of filing nominations on September 5. Out of these, the nomination papers of 266 candidates were found valid during scrutiny held on September 6.

Voting for the first phase takes place on September 18, for the second phase on September 25 and for the third and last phase on October 1. Counting will take place on October 8.