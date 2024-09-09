Miz Cracker Kicks Off Spooky Season With All-New Ghost Hunting Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miz Cracker Title Art

Miz Cracker Arrives

Miz Cracker Shares Her Tricks with Lindsey

Miz Cracker's Favorite Haunts is now streaming on Prime via Prime Video Direct.

- Beth Wickman

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World-renowned drag queen Miz Cracker of“RuPaul's Drag Race” fame is launching a brand new show available to buy or rent on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the United States, MIZ CRACKER'S FAVORITE HAUNTS . This AMS Pictures produced TV special showcases Miz Cracker's exciting journey to Sherman, Texas to help a local family who has been experiencing strange, haunting occurrences after renovating their 1892 home. Miz Cracker's love of the paranormal drives her to find answers and help this family, and the spirits within, express themselves once and for all.

This docu-series captures Miz Cracker's charm and charisma in her quest to solve the mystery of the hauntings at Manley Manor through her childhood tricks and home renovation efforts. Miz Cracker grew up in a haunted home herself, and is determined to not let families suffer in silence like she and her sister did. Her goal is to“Queer Eye for the dead guy” their house!

“Miz Cracker is amazingly talented, both on and off screen, and was a joy to work with to create this show,” said writer and producer Beth Wickman.“I can't wait for Miz Cracker's fans to see her in this surprising new element, and attract fans of the paranormal to fall in love with her as well. This show truly has something for everybody.”

Miz Cracker is a New York based drag queen who has been in the entertainment business since 2011, but launched into the spotlight in 2018 during“RuPaul's Drag Race” Season 10, when she became a fan favorite, landing in the Top 5. She returned for a subsequent attempt in Season 5 of“RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.” She is a writer, foodie and comedienne, traveling around the world performing one-woman shows. Her most recent drag and comedy show,“Miz Cracker and Her Boyfriends” is currently underway.

This television special was written and produced for AMS Pictures by Beth Wickman, directed by Randy Martin with cinematography by Osman Tello. Executive Producer is Andy Streitfeld. The show also introduces the lovely Manley family of Sherman, TX to audiences featuring Lindsey and Paul, their children June and Evelyn and their adorable family dog, Tilly.

Watch Now on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct:

About AMS Pictures:

AMS Pictures is a Dallas-based full-service multi-media production company specializing in independent documentaries, as well as unscripted content for networks such as Lifetime, HGTV, PBS, REELZ, History and many others. Original series and specials include COOL POOLS, DALLAS CAKES, HOUSE OF WHAT?!, #TEXTMEWHENYOUGETHOME with Ashley Judd, and CELLMATE SECRETS with Angie Harmon as well as the television-themed documentaries THE LOVE BOAT: HAPPILY EVER AFTER, LUCILLE BALL: WE LOVE LUCY, and M*A*S*H: WHEN TELEVISION CHANGED FOREVER.

Miz Cracker's Favorite Haunts: Now Streaming

