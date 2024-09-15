Sony Launches 3.5 mm plug-in power compatible Lavalier Microphone ECM-L1

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 11 SEPTEMBER 2024 – Sony Middle East and Africa today announced the ECM-L1, a lavalier microphone that supports 3.5 mm plug-in power, a product of Sony’s time-tested audio technology. This unit was developed based on the ECM-77 series, which have been highly regarded for many years by professionals, including broadcasting studios and production companies. ECM-L1 achieves high-quality sound pickup performance ensuring every word and nuance is captured with precision, as well as high reliability for extended use periods, all cultivated through Sony’s experience in professional audio technology. In addition, it supports plug-in power and can be seamlessly integrated to a wide range of devices equipped with a 3.5 mm microphone input terminal[i] making it extremely versatile. Thanks to its pin microphone design, it can be worn discretely around the speaker’s collar or shirt for a professional appearance on camera whilst still picking up sound clearly, making it ideal for interviews, documentaries, drama shoots, vlogging and livestreams.



In recent years, with the increase in the number of creators producing video content, there has been a growing appetite to improve sound quality. By expanding its microphone line-up, Sony continues to support high-quality audio recording in a variety of situations.



High-quality sound pickup performance cultivated through professional audio technology

The ECM-L1 was developed based on the ECM-77 series, which has been used for many years by broadcasting stations and other organisations. The capsule’s fixed electrode plate is made of a rigid ceramic. Its superior vibration properties deliver excellent sound quality with good rise time and high resolution. In addition, the microphone capsule is covered with a machined brass exterior to suppress unnecessary external resonance, enabling clear, crisp sound pickup. In addition, the high-purity OFC (oxygen-free copper) cable reduces audio transmission loss without compromising high sound quality.



High reliability so you can focus on recording

A durable brass housing protects the microphone so that it holds up against wear and tear, even under rough usage at shooting sites. In addition, the 2.2 mm diameter cable is resistant to breakage and a locking ring[ii] is used at the connection point with the recording device to prevent the connector from accidentally coming loose.



Two types of windscreens are included to reduce wind and pop noise: metal and faux fur. For a more discreet aesthetic you can select the metal option, or depending on the shooting scenario, the additional wind noise reduction of the faux fur option is available.



Plug-in power support for a wide range of connectivity

The ECM-L1 lavalier microphone has plug-in power, where power is supplied from the connected device. It can be connected1 to a wide range of devices equipped with a 3.5 mm microphone input terminal, such as cameras, smartphones, wireless microphones, IC recorders, and computers, enabling high-quality audio recording to suit the many types of use cases.





