Iran’s exports of chicken meat reach over 18,000 tons since late March

(MENAFN) Since the start of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20, Iran has exported a total of 18,300 tons of chicken meat, according to Ali Ebrahimi, the head of Iran’s Poultry Farmers Union. This significant export volume reflects the country’s growing presence in international poultry markets. Ebrahimi noted that Iranian chicken meat is currently being shipped to several countries, including Iraq, Turkmenistan, Oman, Qatar, and Afghanistan. This expansion into diverse markets underscores the increasing demand for Iranian poultry products abroad.



Ebrahimi detailed that approximately 3,000 tons of chicken meat are exported each month, highlighting the consistent and substantial level of international trade in this sector. This steady export rate indicates a well-established supply chain and growing international confidence in Iranian poultry. The regular export volume supports the idea that Iranian poultry producers are effectively meeting the demands of foreign markets while contributing to the country's economic growth.



The resurgence in chicken meat exports followed the Iranian government's decision to lift the export ban imposed during the previous year. This ban had been in place to ensure sufficient supply for domestic consumption. However, as production levels exceeded local needs, the government adjusted its policy to allow for exports. This strategic move aimed to balance domestic supply with international demand and optimize the use of surplus production.



The policy change reflects a broader trend of adapting trade regulations based on market conditions and production capacities. By removing the export restrictions, Iran has been able to capitalize on its poultry production surplus, enhance its presence in global markets, and generate additional revenue. This adjustment aligns with the country’s economic strategy to boost exports and leverage its agricultural strengths to contribute to national economic stability and growth.

