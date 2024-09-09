Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning Expands: Introducing Specialized Upholstery Cleaning Services For Antique And High-Value Furniture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glen Cove, New York – Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning, a world-renowned rug, carpet, and upholstery cleaning; and, rug repair company in Glen Cove, NY, is expanding its business by introducing specialized upholstery cleaning services for antique and high-value furniture.

The introduction of the new service means existing satisfied customers who have rugs and carpets cleaned or repaired by Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning can experience the same supreme quality cleaning for upholstery without the need to find another service provider, whilst new customers seeking upholstery cleaning can see first-hand the professional work the team at Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning can achieve. For individuals seeking upholstery cleaning in long island, ny should trust Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning.

“Megerian Rugs and Carpet Cleaning has over 100 years of proven experience providing exceptional service to clients throughout Long Island, Nassau County, and Suffolk County,” said John D Megerian, a spokesperson for the company.“We may be known as the best and oldest rug and carpet cleaners in the area, but we are also some of the most respected upholstery cleaners for the deep-down, high-quality methods we use to clean up and refresh your sectionals, couches, loveseats, and other upholstery areas. With over 100 years of experience, there is no better organization to put to work for you.”

Upholstered furniture requires special attention to ensure stains and debris are safely removed from the surface without causing supersaturation of the material under it or damaging the fabric. Megerian Rugs and Carpet Cleaning understand the correct and most efficient process for removing odors, stubborn stains such as wine spills, dirt, debris, and mildew from upholstery. Megerian Rugs and Carpet Cleaning have specialized knowledge passed down over 100 years from generation to generation giving it the expertise to handle any stain.

The couch cleaning in long island, ny service from Megerian Rugs and Carpet Cleaning can refresh and revitalize the material by using specific sofa cleaning strategies specifically for the type of fabric, stain, and stubborn odors present. The following fabrics can be treated at Megerian Rugs and Carpet Cleaning:



Leather

Microfiber

Velvet

Cotton

Linen

Polyester

Wool

Acrylic

Nylon Plus more

Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning encourages individuals in Nassau and Suffolk County, Long Island, Huntington, Islip, or the surrounding areas who would like further information or a free estimate to contact its team of professionals by calling or filling out the form on the website.

About Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning

Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning is a family-owned business that, for over 100 years, has been the unparalleled answer to rug cleaning and rug repair for the Long Island communities. With 4 generations of knowledge, skill, and expertise, the renowned technicians at Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning provide the highest quality services at competitive prices to ensure the meticulous care of client's handwoven treasures, including Aubusson, Savonnerie, tapestries, needlepoints, antique, silk, decorative, modern, and hooked rugs.

More Information

To learn more about Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning and its specialized upholstery cleaning services, please visit the website at .

Source: –carpet-cleaning-expands-introducing-specialized-upholstery-cleaning-services-for-antique-and-high-value-furniture/

About Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning

The Megerian Oriental Rug family has been the benchmark producer of New York City's hand made rugs and tapestries. Upon this rug families arrival in America from Armenia in 1917, they established the first Megerian Rug Store on the shores of Manhasset, New York.

Contact Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning

186 Forest Ave

Glen Cove

NY 11542

United States

(516) 210-2444

Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.