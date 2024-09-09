UK Intel Shows Fallout From Ukrainian Drone Strike On Russian Airbase

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence reported on the consequences of a Ukrainian strike on the Marinovka military airbase in Russia's Volgograd region, saying it caused widespread destruction to key infrastructure and equipment.

That's according to a post on X by the British of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

The British Defense HQ published several satellite images showing the affected airfield as compared to the photos of the airbase taken on August 19 and August 24.

"The strike resulted in: 4 destroyed aircraft shelters, 3 damaged aircraft shelters, a destroyed radome, destroyed support buildings and destroyed open storage area facilities," the report said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 22, a long-range drone strike masterminded by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the Special Operations Forces targeted warehouses with guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marinovka airfield in Russia.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the airfield, which was confirmed by reports from Russian authorities and local residents, as well as by satellite images.