Russian Shelling Destroys Educational Institution In Shostka District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Shostka district of the Sumy region, Russian shelled an educational institution in one of the border settlements, severely damaging the premises and causing fire.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On September 8, the enemy attacked an educational institution in one of the border settlements of the Shostka district. As a result of the attack, the premises were severely damaged, the roof caught fire over a large area, and firewood was also burning,” the statement said.

As of now, the fire has been extinguished.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region at night and in the morning of September 9.

Illustrative photo