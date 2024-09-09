Enemy Artillery Shelling Of Nikopol Leaves 16-Year-Old Girl Dead, Three More Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 16-year-old girl was killed in Russia's artillery shelling in Nikopol. Three other people were injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A 16-year-old girl was killed in Nikopol because of Russian shelling. Rescuers pulled her out from under the rubble of a damaged house. Unfortunately, she sustained fatal injuries,” he wrote.

Three other people sustained shrapnel wounds. A 79-year-old man was transported to a medical facility for further evaluation. His condition is currently assessed as moderate. A 74-year-old local resident was provided with assistance and declined hospitalization. So did a 66-year-old woman.

As noted, the Russian military fired almost a dozen shells, causing damage and destruction. Among the damaged are private houses.

As reported, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs in the evening and at night.

Photo: