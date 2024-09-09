Skykraft Successfully Tests Satellite Thruster, Paving The Way For Its Space-Enabled ATM Satellite Constellation

(MENAFN- Pressat) Skykraft has achieved another significant milestone in its mission to transform global air traffic management from space. The Canberra-based company is proud to announce the successful testing of its satellite thruster, a key component in its constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This achievement validates the thruster's capability to support Skykraft's plans to deploy a global space-enabled Air Traffic Management (ATM) satellite by 2026.

The Skykraft thruster will provide the spacecraft with a comprehensive range of capabilities essential for effective and sustainable operation throughout the satellite's life.

After the satellite is launched, Skyraft's thruster enables orbit raising , which allows the satellite to manoeuvre into its operational orbit post-launch.

During the satellite's operational life, Skyraft's thruster plays a crucial role in station keeping , maintaining the satellite's precise position within its orbit. This is vital for ensuring consistent coverage and communication reliability within a satellite constellation. The thruster also supports collision avoidance manoeuvres , allowing the satellite to perform controlled adjustments to its trajectory to avoid potential collisions with space debris or other satellites – a key factor in enhancing both the safety and longevity of the satellite.

Supporting Skykraft's commitment to space sustainability, the thruster establishes controlled de-orbiting at the end of the satellite's operational life – a feature that ensures compliance with global standards for responsible space usage.

“The successful testing of Skykraft's thruster is a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise air traffic management from space,” said Dr. Michael Frater, CEO of Skykraft.“This technology not only enhances the capabilities of our satellites but also underscores our commitment to the responsible use of space. We are excited to continue our progress towards deploying our space-enabled ATM satellite constellation in 2026, which will bring unprecedented levels of efficiency and safety to global air traffic management.”

Skykraft's successful thruster test is a significant step towards the deployment of its ATM satellite constellation. As the company continues to push the boundaries of space technology, it remains committed to improving the future safety and efficiency of global air traffic management.





About Skykraft

Skykraft provides Air Traffic Management (ATM) services from space, focusing on global air traffic surveillance and communication, particularly over remote and oceanic regions where ground-based infrastructure falls short. Based in Australia, Skykraft uses small satellites and specialised ATM infrastructure to support Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) worldwide. With a space-enabled approach, Skykraft aims to improve the safety and efficiency of air traffic management, offering a reliable solution to meet the evolving needs of the international aviation sector.