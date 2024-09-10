Baku Hosts Chain Reaction 2024 Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The "Chain Reaction 2024" event, held in Baku by the Center for
Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial revolution under
the Ministry of Economy, with the support of the Innovation and
Digital Development Agency and FARI Solutions, is taking place with
the backing of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency
exchange, and a leading blockchain ecosystem,
Azernews reports.
The two-day event, focused on emerging technologies such as
blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT), quantum
information systems, Web3, Fourth Industrial Revolution
technologies, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, has
brought together over 60 local and international speakers.
The conference will feature notable figures such as Rachel
Conlan, Binance's Global Chief Marketing Officer, Vishal
Sachindran, Global Head of Regional Markets, Inara Valiyeva, Chair
of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Fariz
Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial
Revolution (C4IR), and Dr. Angelika Lair, Deputy Head of Innovation
and Digitalization at the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority.
Representatives from world-renowned companies such as Barings,
Vodafone, Syz Group, Beincrypto, Jadwa Investment, Dow Jones, EY,
and Deloitte will also be participating.
Organizers have noted that technology enthusiasts, crypto
innovators, and industry newcomers are attending this significant
event. It presents a unique opportunity to learn about innovations
shaping the future of the digital economy, network with
visionaries, and familiarize themselves with concepts like
cryptocurrencies, Web3 development, and tokenized assets. Important
discussions will also be held on the sustainability and future
prospects of consensus protocols such as Bitcoin's
proof-of-work.
Over the course of two days, more than 30 different sessions,
including panels, workshops, and presentations, will be
organized.
