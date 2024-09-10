Baku Hosts Chain Reaction 2024 Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The "Chain Reaction 2024" event, held in Baku by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial under the of Economy, with the support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and FARI Solutions, is taking place with the backing of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and a leading blockchain ecosystem, Azernews reports.

The two-day event, focused on emerging technologies such as blockchain and distributed ledger (DLT), quantum information systems, Web3, Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, has brought together over 60 local and international speakers.

The conference will feature notable figures such as Rachel Conlan, Binance's Global Chief Marketing Officer, Vishal Sachindran, Global Head of Regional Markets, Inara Valiyeva, Chair of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), and Dr. Angelika Lair, Deputy Head of Innovation and Digitalization at the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority. Representatives from world-renowned companies such as Barings, Vodafone, Syz Group, Beincrypto, Jadwa Investment, Dow Jones, EY, and Deloitte will also be participating.

Organizers have noted that technology enthusiasts, crypto innovators, and industry newcomers are attending this significant event. It presents a unique opportunity to learn about innovations shaping the future of the digital economy, network with visionaries, and familiarize themselves with concepts like cryptocurrencies, Web3 development, and tokenized assets. Important discussions will also be held on the sustainability and future prospects of consensus protocols such as Bitcoin's proof-of-work.

Over the course of two days, more than 30 different sessions, including panels, workshops, and presentations, will be organized.