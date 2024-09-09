Warner Bros. Pictures' ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ leads North American box office

(MENAFN) Warner Bros. Pictures' latest comedy horror film, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," has made a substantial impact at the North American box office, earning an estimated USD110 million over its opening weekend, according to data from Comscore. This impressive figure marks the second-largest opening for the month of September in North American history. Additionally, the film has performed well internationally, amassing over USD35.4 million from overseas markets and bringing its global debut total to approximately USD145.5 million.



The sequel to the 1988 hit "Beetlejuice" is directed by Tim Burton and features the return of original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, alongside a fresh ensemble of new cast members. The film has garnered a positive reception, with a 77 percent approval rating from 243 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a "B+" grade from audiences surveyed by CinemaScore, indicating a generally favorable audience response.



In second place at the box office, Marvel Studios' superhero film "Deadpool & Wolverine" continues to show remarkable durability, earning USD7.2 million during its seventh weekend of release. The film has now accumulated a total of USD614 million in North American revenues, showcasing its sustained appeal and strong performance over time.



Independent distributor ShowBiz Direct's historical biopic "Reagan" secured third place with USD5.2 million on its second weekend, bringing its North American total to USD18.5 million. The film's position in the top three highlights its solid performance amidst competition from major studio releases.

MENAFN09092024000045015839ID1108650877