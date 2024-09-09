Interior Ministry Follows Investigation Of Jordanian Drivers In Israel After Shooting Incident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- The of Interior announced that authorities are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation involving two Jordanian drivers who remain in custody in Israel following a shooting incident near the King Hussein Bridge.The Ministry confirmed that all other Jordanian drivers initially detained for questioning in connection with the incident have since been released. Investigations are still ongoing, aiming to clarify all aspects of the case. According to preliminary findings, the shooting was an isolated act carried out by an individual.The shooting incident prompted the temporary detention of several Jordanian drivers and the closure of the border crossing. However, around 106 trucks have since returned to Jordan after their drivers were freed.Authorities are continuing to coordinate with the relevant Israeli counterparts to ensure a thorough investigation and to follow up on the status of the remaining detained drivers.