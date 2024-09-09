Bridge collapses in Vietnam due to heavy rains from former Typhoon Yagi

(MENAFN) On Monday, a bridge collapsed over the swollen Red River in Phu Tho province, northern Vietnam, amid continued heavy rains from former Typhoon Yagi. The bridge, a crucial steel structure, gave way early in the morning, causing several motorbikes and cars to fall into the river. Initial reports indicate that three individuals who were rescued from the river have been taken to the hospital, but no casualties have yet been confirmed.



Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to strike Vietnam in decades, made landfall on Saturday with winds reaching up to 149 kph (92 mph). After weakening to a tropical depression on Sunday, it continued to bring heavy rains, which have caused severe flooding and landslides. The meteorological agency has warned that ongoing downpours could exacerbate flooding and landslides across the region.



The aftermath of the typhoon has been devastating. On Sunday, a landslide in Sa Pa town, known for its terraced rice fields and mountainous terrain, resulted in six deaths, including an infant, and left nine others injured. State media reports a total of 21 deaths and at least 299 injuries from the storm’s impact over the weekend.



In the capital, Hanoi, skies remained overcast with intermittent rain as cleanup operations began. Workers are clearing uprooted trees, fallen billboards, and toppled electricity poles. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northwestern Vietnam, with forecasts predicting that precipitation could exceed 40 centimeters (15 inches) in some areas.



Power outages have been widespread, initially leaving at least 3 million people without electricity in Quang Ninh and Haiphong provinces. These provinces, vital industrial hubs, have seen significant disruptions. Many factories, including those of EV maker VinFast and Apple suppliers Pegatrong and USI, have been inundated, with some factory roofs damaged by the storm. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Haiphong on Sunday and approved USD4.62 million in aid to support recovery efforts in the port city.



Typhoon Yagi also caused substantial damage to agricultural land, affecting nearly 116,192 hectares predominantly used for rice cultivation. The storm had previously caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines and three deaths in China before reaching Vietnam. Benjamin Horton, director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore, noted that storms like Typhoon Yagi are becoming stronger due to climate change, which increases storm intensity through warmer ocean waters that provide more energy for the storms, leading to higher wind speeds and heavier rainfall.

