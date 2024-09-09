UK accuses Google of abusing market dominance in online advertising

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has joined the US and EU in accusing of monopolistic practices within the advertising sector, a crucial revenue stream for the tech giant. On Friday, the UK Competition Authority issued an interim ruling concluding that Google had misused its dominant position in the UK's online advertising market. This finding is part of an ongoing investigation that began in 2022 and could become final depending on Google's response. The authority's preliminary assessment suggests that Google prioritized its own advertising exchange system to the detriment of competition, potentially stifling rivals and impacting the quality and competitiveness of services offered to publishers and advertisers.



The Competition Authority highlighted that a significant portion of British publishers and advertisers rely on Google's services for buying and selling ad space. The agency's concerns center on whether Google's dominance has unfairly disadvantaged competitors, thus undermining their ability to offer better and more competitive services. The authority has indicated it will carefully review Google's feedback before reaching a final decision. In 2019, UK advertisers spent approximately £1.8 billion on online advertising targeting UK consumers, underscoring the sector's economic significance. Both the US and European competition authorities are also conducting separate investigations into Google's online advertising practices.



