Norway Gives Afghanistan $1.8M In Aid
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has received a contribution of $1.8 million from Norway to Afghanistan.
“#OCHAthanks #Norway for their new contribution of NOK 20 million (US$1.8 million) to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund for 2024,” it said.
As a multi-year donor, Norway has contributed over NOK 189 million to the Fund over the last 10 years.
