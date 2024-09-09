First Meeting Of 'Tansheeh' Programme For 2024-25 Attracts 300 Participants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education, in collaboration with the Doha International Family Institute of Qatar Foundation, held the first meeting of the“Tansheeh” programme for 2024-25 academic year.

The meeting, attended by over 300 participants, including school principals, social and psychological specialists, and partners, aimed to introduce the“Tansheeh” programme.

The programme is designed to support adolescent well-being by implementing an intervention programme that enhances protective factors, and combats risk factors affecting students' behaviour, habits, and intellectual orientations.

The programme will commence with a pre-survey at the beginning of the academic year, followed by preventive and developmental programmes.

At the end of the academic year, a post-survey will be conducted to measure the effectiveness of the intervention programs on students.

The meeting was inaugurated by Assistant Director of the Department of Schools and Students Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Fatima Youssef Al Obaidli.

She highlighted that the purpose of the meeting was to advance the implementation of the“Tansheeh” programme, which is a result of joint efforts between the Ministry of Education and the Doha International Family Institute, as part of the national framework for promoting good ethical values.

The programme is an intervention initiative aimed at preventing behavioural deviations in middle and high school students by enhancing the integrated social development of children during these crucial developmental stages.

Executive Director of the Doha International Family Institute Dr. Sharifa Noman Al-Emadi, presented an overview of the“Tansheeh” programme and its objectives. She emphasized the family's constructive role in education through developing communication skills and promoting positive role models.

Director of the Family Research and Policy Department at the Doha International Family Institute Dr. Khalid Jamal Al Na'ama, complemented the presentation by emphasizing the role of the family as the primary nucleus in shaping children's personalities and their intellectual and behavioural orientations.

The meeting also included a presentation of the“Tansheeh” programme's implementation plan for the 2024-2025 academic year, delivered by Ms. Ibtisam Ayoub, Family Research and Policy Officer at the Doha International Family Institute.

An introductory workshop will be organised for social and psychological specialists in public schools to raise awareness among students' parents about the“Tansheeh” programme. Additionally, a post-survey will be conducted at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year to assess the effectiveness of the intervention programme on students in schools.