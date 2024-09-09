Marc Hirschi Takes Season Win Number 70 For UAE Team Emirates

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Swiss star takes GP Industria & Artigianato, Ulissi 3rd

Marc Hirschi continued his glittering season with victory in a wet edition of the GP Industria & Artigianato in Italy today.

The Swiss puncheur got away solo under rainy conditions which called for the race to be shortened from the usual 168km circuit around Larciano. His teammate Diego Ulissi hit out from the heavily reduced pack to take third place with Guillermo Silva (Caja Rural) occupying the middle step of the podium.

The win marks the 70th triumph of the year for UAE Team Emirates while for Hirschi it's victory number 6.

Hirschi:“In the end it was a really hard race because of the rain. It was not easy to know what was going on in the race and it was all a bit messy, so we stuck to our tactic to go full gas on the climb, and I felt really good so in the end it was perfect. It was really challenging to know who was behind and who was ahead but I'm glad I was in front. Now I will turn the focus to the World Championships in Zurich. It's been an amazing season so far and we hope to finish it off in this way.”

Results

1 Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 3:55:12

2 Silva (Caja Rural) +4”

3 Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +9”



