Western Air Defense Should Down Russian Drones, Missiles Over Ukraine - Top Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said the West should respond to the latest incidents involving Russian drones in airspace with increased support for Ukraine, including by downing such UAVs from the sky over the allied territory.

The chief of Ukraine's wrote on X , Ukrinform saw.

The top says the violation of Romania and Latvia's airspace by Russian drones is a reminder that Russia's aggressive actions go beyond the borders of Ukraine.

"Today, Russian drones violated Romanian and Latvian airspace. A stark reminder that Russia's aggressive actions extend beyond Ukraine. Allies' collective response must be maximum support for Ukraine now to put an end to Russian aggression, protect lives, and keep Europe at peace," the statement said.

“Ukraine needs concrete action from allies to this end. A brave collective decision to use partner air defense to intercept Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine,” the foreign minister stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a few days ago the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine greenlighted the resignation filed by Dmytro Kuleba, also approving the appointment of Andrii Sybiha to replace him as a foreign minister of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Russian military drone crashed in the east of Latvia on September 7. Currently, Latvian law enforcement are investigating the circumstances of the incident. As per tentative data, the drone flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.