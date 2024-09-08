Ministry Monitors Environmental Violation In Ruwais
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: In continuation of its role in protecting the marine environment and its biodiversity, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Marine Protection Department, monitored an environmental violation in Ruwais Port.
The officials found fishermen were using three-layer gillnets, and were fishing in the Fashoot sites (coral reefs).
"The use of this type of nets destroys coral reefs, which are important to the environment and marine wealth," said the ministry on its social media.
It further called on all fishermen and seafarers to abide by the laws and decisions in force regulating fishing and protecting the marine environment, and protecting natural coral reef sites.
MENAFN08092024000063011010ID1108649241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.