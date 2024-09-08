GCC SG Discusses Latest Developments With Greek Deputy FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi discussed the latest regional developments, notably the crises in Gaza, on Sunday with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou.
Latest regional developments; mainly the Gaza crisis caused by the Israeli Occupation forces in Palestinian territories, were discussed during the meeting, according to a GCC statement.
The statement indicated that the two sides also discussed issues of common interest and ways to enhance cooperation, in addition to looking into the joint action plan that was signed in 2021, which aims to strengthen relations in several fields. (end)
os
MENAFN08092024000071011013ID1108649240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.