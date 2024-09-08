Experience The Future Of Yard Maintenance With MAMMOTION's Robotic Lawn Mowers At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAMMOTION to showcase and offer immersive demonstrations of the innovative LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA series, revolutionizing effortless lawn care

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mowing the lawn just got a lot smarter, thanks to MAMMOTION , and at IFA Berlin

2024, visitors can experience this transformation firsthand. The leading innovator in robotic lawn care solutions will showcase its cutting-edge LUBA 2 AWD

and YUKA

Series mowers, at booth H9-407 at Messe Berlin during the event.

Experience the Future of Yard Maintenance with MAMMOTION's Robotic Lawn Mowers at IFA Berlin 2024

With a focus on innovation, precision, and ease of use, MAMMOTION is redefining the future of yard care. Both LUBA 2 AWD Series and YUKA Series have received TUV certification

for meeting the highest safety and quality standards. Additionally, MAMMOTION has been recently awarded the Plus X Award for "Germany's Highest Customer Satisfaction Brand of the Year 2024" in robotic lawn mower category.

"Smart yards start with

MAMMOTION. We're reimagining the relationship between homeowners and their outdoor spaces," said Jidong Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "Our presence at IFA 2024 is an invitation to experience first-hand how our technology can transform yard maintenance into an effortless and artistic endeavor and why we've earned this recent recognition."

Visitors at

MAMMOTION's booth will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA Series on a custom-built grass area, showcasing the mowers' ability to navigate slopes and complex terrains.

The LUBA 2 AWD Series uses precise 3D vision positioning and RTK mapping to expertly navigate yards without boundary wires. With all-wheel drive and the ability to conquer 38-degree inclines, no lawn is too uneven for the LUBA 2. It operates efficiently with reduced noise levels, maintaining a consistently quiet performance under 60dB, ideal for residential areas. A standout feature is its innovative lawn-printing technology, allowing users to create custom patterns through the MAMMOTION app, bringing creativity to lawn care.

The

YUKA Series

is a versatile three-in-one solution designed for small to medium-sized lawns. Equipped with a self-emptying sweeper kit, it combines advanced 3D vision positioning technology, real-time kinematic (RTK) satellite navigation, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. The YUKA autonomously disposes of grass clippings, leaves, and debris at up to 100 designated drop spots, ensuring your yard remains tidy without the hassle. Like the LUBA 2, the YUKA can also print custom patterns during mowing.

Following

IFA 2024, MAMMOTION will continue its showcase at GaLaBau Nuremberg

(Booth No. H10-208), running from September 11-14, 2024. Visitors of this premier gardening and landscaping event will have another opportunity to experience the innovation and precision of MAMMOTION's flagship robotic mowers in action.

Learn more about

MAMMOTION and its outdoor solutions here .

About

MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent and high-quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. Our mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawn mowers for both professionals and consumers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience.

