(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 5th September 2024- Sony Middle East and Africa is launching today the HDC-P50A, a compact and lightweight multi-purpose camera with a 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor that features global shutter function and offers high flexibility in terms of installation. With it, comes optional licenses.



This camera inherits the features and performance of the existing multi-purpose camera Sony HDC-P50. In addition to SDI outputs from the camera body, it also supports IP transmission※1 using SMPTE ST 2110, which is increasingly adopted in the broadcasting and live production industry. Furthermore, it can be connected to a camera control unit, enabling flexible operation even in shooting environments where the camera is distant from the control room. It also comes with the variable ND filter unit HKC-VND50 (optional). With its compact and lightweight design, it can be utilized in various scenarios such as shooting in hard-to-reach locations, aerial shots from helicopters, and capturing content with cranes or wire cams.



With its built-in IP transmission features, the HDC-P50A joins Sony’s ever widening Networked Live ecosystem. It can be connected to the camera control network adapter CNA-2 to enable centralized monitoring and remote operations.



The HDC-P50A is equipped with the same 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor and prism as the industry leading HDC-3500 and HDC-5500 cameras, delivering the same colour reproduction performance. This makes it easy to integrate into existing systems.



“We’re seeing an increasing demand for high-quality video production in events such as sports and live performances, as well as a growing need for automation and IP compatibility in live production. With the release of this camera, Sony aims to meet the ever-diversifying needs of the video production industry”, says Norbert Paquet, Head of Live Production, Sony Europe BV.



*1: The optional license "HZC-SFP5A" is required.





Support for IP transmission with SMPTE ST 2110

With the optional license HZC-SFP5A, the HDC-P50A can directly output in IP using SMPTE ST 2110. This enables standalone camera compatibility with AMWA NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications). ※2 It allows for direct IP output without the need for additional hardware and supports IP Tally, making it suitable as a compact camera in IP based studios. Additionally, by connecting to the IP camera extension adapter HDCE-TX50 or the camera control units HDCU-5000 and HDCU-5500, the camera delivers IP input/output and high frame rate output※3.





*2: IP-based interoperability specifications based on NMOS standard between devices from different vendors.

*3: When combined with the HDCE-TX50, the HZCE-DIR50 direct mode software is required. When combined with the HDCU-5000 and HDCU-5500, the ST 2110 interface kit HKCU-SFP50 is required (all previously released).



Flexible functionality and compact lightweight design enable versatile use in various scenarios

This camera is compatible with the camera control units HDCU-5000 and HDCU-5500, as well as the IP camera extension adapter HDCE-TX50. The camera control units and IP extension adapter allow for long-distance connections of up to 10km using single-mode fibre, making it possible to utilize them in shooting locations that are far away from the relay vehicle system, for example in golf broadcasts. When connected to the camera control unit, it enables slow-motion shooting at up to 4 times the speed in 4K and up to 8 times the speed in HD※4.



The compact and lightweight design offers high flexibility in installation, making it suitable for shooting in hard-to-reach or elevated locations. It can be used for simple shooting with a remote pan-tilt unit, as well as capturing various angles in sports and live events, among other scenes.



*4: When shooting at 8 times the speed in HD, the HFR software HZC-HFR50 and connection to either the HDCU-5000 or HDCU-5500 are required. When shooting at 4 times the speed in 4K, the HZC-HFR50 and connection to the HDCU-5000 equipped with the 4K HDR compatible software HZC-UHD50 and the 4K 4x speed processor board HKCU-UHF50 are required (all previously released).



High Interoperability with the HDC-5000 and HDC-3000 series

The HDC-P50A is equipped with the same 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor and prism as the multi-format HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 system cameras, covering a wide colour gamut including BT.2020 and S-Gamut3". It allows for easy colour matching when adding to existing camera systems.



The HDC-P50A will be shown on the Sony stand in the Elicium at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. Further information about Networked Live solutions can be found here.







