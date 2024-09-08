Alaraby 2 Announces 2024 Programming Lineup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alaraby 2 TV has unveiled its new lineup for 2024.

The event to announce the programmes was marked by the presence of local representatives who reviewed the channel's new plans, promising a season full of diverse programmes, series, and films.

The new programming lineup for Alaraby 2, which starts today, September 8, will continue until Ramadan, during which a special programming lineup is being prepared.

The meeting was opened by Alaraby 2's Executive Director Elias Khoury, who spoke about the channel's goals and vision for the future:“We are committed to offering television content that combines entertainment and value, catering to the interests of the Arab family. This is a challenging equation and a commitment we have taken upon ourselves in an industry dominated by commercial interests. Our programming lineup this season reaffirms our choice to be the most credible and acceptable media experience for Arab families.”

Khoury also addressed the technical challenges facing the media industry, emphasising Alaraby 2's investment in the latest filming and distribution technologies to enhance the viewing experience:“Solid content is our top priority, but we also focus on form. We were among the first to adopt the latest technologies. For instance, we designed the opening sequence of 'Tarab with Marwan' for its fifth season entirely using artificial intelligence, following our years of leading in virtual reality and augmented reality content.”

The Executive Director also acknowledged the changing viewing habits of Arab audiences, which required a deep analysis of programme production and distribution methods.

He said:“In addition to interactive viewing experiences that combine screen and digital content, we have produced several programmes that will be exclusively available on Alaraby 2's digital channels, including Alaraby 2's social media accounts and the Alaraby+ VOD platform. Preliminary results have shown a strong audience interest in this unique media model, which marks a departure from an exclusive traditional television content. We will continue to develop new programmes throughout the season.”

A variety of cultural and entertainment programmes will be featured in new seasons on Alaraby 2. Among them is“SayidatiSadati” with media expert Aref Hijjawi, which will include a new interview segment featuring notable personalities such as Jassim Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar; former Qatari ambassador to Brazil and South Korea, Mohamed Al Haiki; Sudanese artist Alrashid Ahmed Issa; Qatari cartoonist Hassan Al Mutawaa; and Kosovar researcher in Hadith sciences, Khairuddin Khodja.

Programmes like“Difaf” and“Sabah ennour” will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of cultural and social aspects, with expanded updates to their formats and content. New segments have been introduced under a collaboration agreement with the leading media organisation, Fadaat Media, allowing for extensive partnerships with several of its affiliated channels under sponsorship contracts for high-viewership programme segments, including Alaraby Al Jadeed newspaper, the sports website Win-Win, and the health website“Sihatok.”

Additionally, a new programme titled“Sir fi Almathaf” will be launched, where host Anas Azraq embarks on a journey exploring the depths of history and connecting heritage with its creators, showcasing the most significant artifacts from various civilizations and periods in the world's most famous museums.

Among the highlights is the fifth season of“Tarab with Marwan,” featuring star Marwan Khoury, who will host a lineup of prominent Arab music stars including Saber Rebai, Joseph Attieh, Carmen Suleiman, Salah Al Sharnoubi, Azizshafai, and others.

Viewers can also look forward to a special episode with super star Elissa, discussing her new album“Ana Sekteen” and her return to collaborate with Marwan Khoury as a lyricist and composer for three of his hit songs this year.

The programme“Maqamat” will continue to highlight various musical styles and introduce audiences to Arab musical heritage. In its fourth season, it will feature distinguished artists such as Manal Gharbi, Oumayma Khalil, Said Al Qadi, Sultan Al Muftah, and other committed artists.