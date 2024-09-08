The Mortgage Calculator Unveils Groundbreaking Comp Plan For Loan Officers: Earn 100% Commission With No Transaction Fee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing the Mortgage with an Unbeatable Offer for Loan Officers – Only $299 Per Month

- Nicholas Hiersche - President

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mortgage Calculator , a leader in innovative mortgage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary new compensation plan designed to empower loan officers. Effective immediately, loan officers who join The Mortgage Calculator can now earn 100% of their commission with no transaction fees for just $299 per month. This new plan sets a new standard in the industry, offering unmatched value and transparency.

Traditionally, loan officers have had to share a significant portion of their commission with their brokerage or pay hefty transaction fees. The Mortgage Calculator's new compensation plan eliminates these financial barriers, allowing loan officers to keep 100% of their hard-earned commission. For a flat fee of $299 per month, loan officers gain access to all the tools, proprietary mortgage technology , and support offered by The Mortgage Calculator without any hidden costs.

The Mortgage Calculator continues to innovate for loan officers in the industry after being named the #26 Best Place to Work in the United States by Glassdoor/Indeed. Putting loan officer's needs at the forefront, The Mortgage Calculator allows mortgage professionals to maximize their potential and assist borrowers in the best ways possible. Now, loan officers can keep 100% of their commission when helping borrowers with homeownership to take part in the American dream.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage visit

Nicholas Hiersche

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

