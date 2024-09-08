Porter+Craig Film And Media Introduces The Mid America Film Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MFM Logo

"Mid America debuts with over 200 films and industry-leading panels, setting a new standard for regional film markets."

- Dr. Brandon GoldsmithFORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Porter+Craig Film and is pleased to announce the launch of the first-ever Mid America Film Market , an event that ran alongside the 4th annual Fort Smith International Film Festival from August 22 to 24, 2024. The event brought together filmmakers, distributors, and professionals from across the nation, aiming to foster connections between creative vision and global distribution opportunities.The Mid America Film Market provided a platform for attendees to explore a wide range of films, with over 200 films showcased, including 80 from local talent in Arkansas and Oklahoma. The event offered a variety of perspectives and voices, engaging audiences and industry insiders alike.Key moments from the event included panels and discussions led by experienced industry professionals, including representatives formerly with Pixar and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The 'Film in Oklahoma' panel featured filmmakers such as Katie Hightower and Chuck Price, who shared insights into the regional filmmaking landscape and distribution opportunities.The Fort Smith International Film Festival, presented by The River Valley Film Society, continues to grow, with this year's event including films from 32 countries and spanning multiple genres. The success of the festival, in conjunction with the Mid America Film Market, highlights Fort Smith's increasing role in the film industry.Looking ahead, the Mid America Film Market plans to build on the momentum of this first year. Organizers are already preparing for next year's event, which will feature an expanded lineup of films, more networking opportunities, and new initiatives aimed at supporting independent filmmakers.As Porter+Craig Film and Media continues to expand its role in the film distribution sector, the Mid America Film Market will serve as a key component of the company's ongoing efforts to support filmmakers and help them reach broader audiences.Reflecting on the success of this first year, MAFM's organizers expressed their enthusiasm about the positive feedback from participants and attendees. "The response has been encouraging," said Dr. Brandon Goldsmith. "We set out to create a platform for filmmakers to connect and grow, and the stories emerging from this market are evidence of the opportunities that have been created."For more information about the Mid America Film Market and the Fort Smith International Film Festival, please visit or , or contact us at ....

