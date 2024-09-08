Iran’s daily gasoline consumption reaches 132M liters, 8 percent increase

(MENAFN) In the last month of summer, inter-city travel in Iran has driven and gasoil consumption to record levels, according to Keramat Veis-Karami, head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC). Since the start of Shahrivar on August 22, daily gasoline consumption has surged to 132 million liters, marking an 8 percent increase from the same period last year when consumption was 122 million liters. This rise in consumption is attributed to a higher volume of travel during the summer holidays.



For the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20, average daily gasoline consumption has averaged 123 million liters, up by 7 percent compared to the previous year. On August 31, gasoline consumption peaked at 142 million liters per day, while the previous day saw 138 million liters consumed. This increase is linked to the summer holidays and a rise in the number of travelers on the roads.



In addition to gasoline, daily gasoil consumption has also been notable, averaging 65 million liters since August 22. The transportation sector's gasoil use has increased by 14 percent in some instances, highlighting a 10 percent overall rise compared to last year's figures. Veis-Karami emphasized the need for better management of fuel allocation to trucks, suggesting that fuel distribution should be based on the actual distance traveled by vehicles to address this increase in consumption.



Several factors contribute to the rising fuel consumption, including the increasing number of vehicles, the impact of summer vacations, the use of air conditioning in vehicles, and the presence of worn-out cars. Additionally, the low prices of gasoline and gasoil in Iran incentivize fuel smuggling, with Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan being major destinations for such illicit activities.

