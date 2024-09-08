Radiance Of Nature With Urushi By Yu Watanabe Wins Silver In A' Lighting Products And Fixtures Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radiance of Nature with Urushi

Yu Watanabe's Innovative Lighting Design Recognized for Excellence in Sustainability, Aesthetics, and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Yu Watanabe 's "Radiance of Nature with Urushi" as the Silver Award winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Watanabe's innovative design within the lighting industry and the broader design community.Watanabe's award-winning design showcases the potential of sustainable materials and traditional craftsmanship in creating captivating lighting experiences. By revitalizing the ancient Japanese craft of Urushi lacquerware, "Radiance of Nature with Urushi" demonstrates how design can address complex social and environmental issues while delivering exceptional aesthetics and functionality.The unique properties of Urushi lacquer, derived from sustainably harvested natural sap, are expertly applied to bamboo in Watanabe's design. The resulting tree-like forms create an immersive space that embraces shadows as an integral part of its aesthetic beauty. The interplay of light reflections and shadows evokes a microcosmic space reminiscent of nature, offering users a meditative and engaging experience.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Watanabe and his team to continue exploring innovative solutions that merge sustainability, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge design. The award also highlights the importance of preserving and revitalizing traditional crafts, demonstrating their relevance in contemporary contexts.Interested parties may learn more about Yu Watanabe's award-winning design, "Radiance of Nature with Urushi," by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Yu WatanabeThrough various projects in his career as a Creative Director, Yu Watanabe became interested in exploring creative approaches to address emerging social and environmental issues. Watanabe completed a MA Material Futures at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, UK, to further develop his ideation skills. His research focuses on how design can address increasingly complex social issues through the collision of diverse perspectives, materials, technology, culture, and science while leveraging his knowledge in effective communication from his career in the advertising industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are recognized for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their creativity, functionality, and efficiency. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes entries from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands in the lighting and interior design industries. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at:

