Weather Today: Orange Alert For Heavy Showers In Maharashtra, Telangana And Odisha Check IMD's Forecast For Your Region

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha, predicting heavy showers during the day. At the same time, Andhra Pradesh is on red alert on September 8 while many other states are on yellow alert as shown below.





IMD's forecast and warnings for West and Central India

The Meteorological Department forecasted“very heavy rainfall” in Maharashtra on September 8 and 9 and in Vidarbha region on September 12. Noting possibility of“heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh until September 14, the weather agency said Chhattisgarh and Goa may witness wet spells until September 12. Meanwhile,“heavy rainfall” is likely in Vidarbha between September 8 and 13, in Madhya Maharashtra until September 10, in Marathwada on September 12 and 13.

IMD's forecast and warnings for South Peninsular India

The IMD in its latest press release stated,“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th September.” It added,“Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 08th & 09th September.”

| Weather today: IMD predicts more showers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and

The weather department forecasted possibility of“heavy rainfall” in Kerala until September 9, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until September 10, and in Karnataka until September 11.

IMD's forecast and warnings for East & Northeast India

The IMD in its weather bulletin dated September 7 said isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha until September 10, in Assam and Meghalaya between September 10 and 12, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 10 and 11.

Furthermore, downpours are likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 15, in Odisha until September 11, in Arunachal Pradesh between September 10 and 13, in West Bengal and Sikkim over the next 5 days, and in Bihar and Jharkhand between September 11 and 13.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India

IMD predicted possibility of "isolated heavy rainfall in Rajasthan on September 8, in Uttarakhand over the coming 3 days, in Uttar Pradesh on September 10 and 11, and in Rajasthan until September 9 and then again on September 13.