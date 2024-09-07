St Lucia’S Early Childhood Education To Benefit From More Than XCD 148,000 Government Financing Programme

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – More than $148, 000 will go toward paying school fees for every month of the first term in the 2024 academic year. ~ Office of the Prime (OPM)

By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on September 5, 2024, announced that the of Saint Lucia will pay $50 toward school fees for over 2,500 children enrolled in privately-owned preschools for every month of the first term in the 2024/25 academic year.

This is in keeping with the Early Childhood Education policy per the estimates of revenue and expenditure.

“A one-off payment of $2,500 will be made to each of the 93 privately registered Early Childhood Centres to assist with the purchase of educational supplies. This payment will be made from August 1, 2024,” as noted in 'building our infrastructure infrastructure for a resilient economy 2024/2025,' budget address.

The budget cycle also includes: “A sum of $47.3 or 9.8 percent of the development budget is also being proposed for the department of education for the upcoming year for the following projects:







Saint Lucia Human Capital Resilience Project $16.4 million;



Major Repairs/Rehabilitation of School Plant $14.2 million; OECS Skills and Innovation Project $4.8 million.”

The estimates of expenditure and revenue notes:

“Grant receipts are estimated at $108.0 million reflecting a $15.8 million increase over the outturn for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The major contributions to the Grant inflows are [...] United Nations International Children's $2.1M – Education Fund.”

Prime Minister Pierre's announcement conceptualized that:

“ Pre-schools form the foundation of our education sector, and by committing more than $148,000 to support parents/guardians with preschool expenses, the government continues to ensure that the nation's youngest learners get access to quality Early Childhood Education services.”

To preserve Saint Lucia's cultural heritage for future generations, Prime Minister Pierre's administration education policy has also rolled out Kwéyòl classes in Saint Lucian schools beginning this September.

“Saint Lucia's Kwéyòl Curriculum Programme will officially be piloted in 15 local schools in the 2024/25 academic year,” the OPM announced on September 4, 2024.

“In Saint Lucia, Kwéyòl is more than just a language. Kwéyòl forms part of Saint Lucia's history and heritage and is the language of Saint Lucian consciousness. By including Kwéyòl instructions in the national school curriculum, the government is demonstrating its commitment to preserving Saint Lucia's cultural heritage for future generations.”

The push to include the Indigenous Kwéyòl language within the school curriculum spans four decades, the OPM enunciates that“on Emancipation Day in August 2022, Prime Minister Pierre made the historic announcement that the government and ministry of education will make Kwéyòl part of the school curriculum.”

At the reopening of the academic year 2024-2025, Prime Minister Pierre encouraged students,“to be diligent in your studies and to enjoy your time at school. Set goals and seize opportunities which will allow you to gain positive experiences and also contribute to your community.”

The prime minister promised that“we will continue to provide opportunities for students to realise their full potential, and support the teachers in all ways possible to provide a more comfortable and calm working environment for all.”

The government of Saint Lucia anticipates an enhancement in its fiscal procedures that will endeavour to enhance early childhood education, increase enrollment in privately-owned preschools, improve wages; and general operations that will encourage parents to seamless transition to work.

“The government of Saint Lucia knows that every dollar counts, especially for families living on a limited budget. That's why the government is stepping in and supporting parents with preschool expenses,” said the OPM.

@GlobalCaribbean

The post St Lucia's early childhood education to benefit from more than XCD 148,000 government financing programme appeared first on Caribbean News Global .