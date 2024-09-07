First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Raman Salei On Paralympic Bronze
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post
congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Raman Salei on winning a bronze
medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
