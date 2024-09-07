Security Forces Thwart Attack Killing 4 Suicide Bombers In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The security forces successfully thwarted a significant attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Pakistan's northern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Saturday.

According to Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the assault was carried out by a group of four bombers affiliated with an extremist group on FC headquarters in Mohmand district of KPK.

"The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by our forces, and all four suicide bombers were killed before they could inflict any damage," said ISPR.

The military added that the successful operation prevented what could have been a devastating attack. A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other militant in the area. (end)

sbk













MENAFN07092024000071011013ID1108647514