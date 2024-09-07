Pentagon Highlights States Benefiting From US Funding To Arm Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Texas are among the U.S. states benefiting the most from funding and to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

This is reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.

Pennsylvania, a state that could influence the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election, received the most among other states ($2.52 billion) to produce arms and ammunition, according to Pentagon documents released Friday.

In Arizona, Ukraine-related spending and investments amounted to $2.02 billion, and in Texas the figure reached $1.85 billion.

Companies such as Arizona-based RTX Raytheon, which produces Patriot missile systems, and General Dynamics, a maker of artillery shells manufactured across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas, have seen billions in contracts.

The documents released Friday provide a state-by-state breakdown for the $41.7 billion worth of purchases, investments, and replacements on all kinds of systems in more than 35 states.

Since last year, the Joe Biden administration has stressed that many of the weapons sent to Kyiv will be replaced by new contracts worth billions of dollars won by American companies, ensuring jobs for U.S. citizens.

Ten months ago, the Biden administration first started releasing data at the state level in an effort to garner more support among Republicans.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. administration is yet to utilize $6 billion on military aid to Ukraine as the September-end deadline looms.