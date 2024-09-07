Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Pose With 'Mau' As They Bring 'Bappa' Home On Ganesh Chaturthi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have welcomed Ganpati in their home, and shared the glimpses from the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ankita took to Instagram, where she has 5.3 million followers, and shared a carousel of photos and videos from Ganesh Utsav at her home.

The shows the couple welcoming Bappa and doing aarti together. Ankita looked gorgeous in a navy blue saree. She opted for a natural makeup look and tied her hair in a braided ponytail.

She rounded off the look with a multi-coloured choker necklace.

On the other hand, Vicky wore a white kurta pajama and paired it with a colourful jacket.

They are also posing with their 'little princess'-- their cat Mau for the pictures.

The post is captioned as: "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

On the personal front, Ankita had tied the knot with businessman Vicky on December 14, 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, the couple had participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. They are currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, and airs on Colors.

Ankita made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav.

She has also been a part of 'Ek Thhi Naayka', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4', and 'Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur'. Ankita made her Bollywood debut with 2019 historical biographical action drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film starred Kangana in the titular role. She has appeared in movies like 'Baaghi 3', and 'The Last Coffee'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also essayed the titular role.