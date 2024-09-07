Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Nations League games and the final between France and Argentina in 5-a-side at the Paralympic Games are the main highlights of this Saturday, September 7.



The day's schedule also includes matches from Brasileirão Serie B, Spanish Second Division, São Paulo Cup, and the U-20 Women's World Cup.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games This Saturday

Nations League







10:00 AM - Faroe Islands vs North Macedonia - Disney+



1:00 PM - Armenia vs Latvia - Disney+



1:00 PM - Moldova vs Malta - Disney+



1:00 PM - Georgia vs Czech Republic - SporTV



1:00 PM - Ireland vs England - ESPN and Disney+



3:45 PM - Germany vs Hungary - SporTV



3:45 PM - Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - ESPN and Disney+

3:45 PM - Greece vs Finland - Disney+- 3:45 PM - Ukraine vs Albania - Disney+







4:00 PM - Brusque vs Santos - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere



4:00 PM - Ituano vs Mirassol - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

7:00 PM - Avaí vs Sport - SporTV and Premiere







5:30 PM - Athletic vs Ypiranga - DAZN and Nosso Futebol

8:00 PM - Ferroviária vs Londrina - DAZN and Nosso Futebol







1:30 PM - Sporting Gijón vs Real Oviedo - Disney+

4:00 PM - Córdoba vs Málaga - Disney+







3:00 PM - XV de Piracicaba vs Portuguesa - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - União São João vs Taquaritinga - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



4:00 PM - Comercial vs Monte Azul - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

5:00 PM - Capivariano vs Votuporanguense - Record, PlayPlus, R7, and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







3:00 PM - RB Bragantino U-20 vs Santos U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

3:00 PM - José Bonifácio U-20 vs Corinthians U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)





3:00 PM - Colorado Caieiras vs Paulista - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)





5:00 PM - United States vs Canada - ESPN 4 and Disney+







5:00 PM - Venezuela F U-20 vs Nigeria F U-20 - FIFA+



5:00 PM - South Korea F U-20 vs Germany F U-20 - FIFA+



8:00 PM - United States F U-20 vs Paraguay F U-20 - FIFA+

8:00 PM - Morocco F U-20 vs Spain F U-20 - FIFA+







12:30 PM - Colombia vs Brazil (Bronze medal match) - SporTV 2

3:00 PM - France vs Argentina (Final) - SporTV 2





The 5-a-side Football final between France and Argentina will be broadcast live on SporTV 2 at 3:00 PM.





The Brusque vs Santos game will be broadcast live on Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere at 4:00 PM.







5:00 PM - Venezuela F U-20 vs Nigeria F U-20 - U-20 Women's World Cup

:00 PM - Morocco F U-20 vs Spain F U-20 - U-20 Women's World Cup



