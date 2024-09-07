Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Nations League games and the final between France and Argentina in 5-a-side football at the Paralympic Games are the main highlights of this Saturday, September 7.
The day's schedule also includes matches from Brasileirão Serie B, Spanish Second Division, São Paulo Cup, and the U-20 Women's World Cup.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games This Saturday
Nations League
10:00 AM - Faroe Islands vs North Macedonia - Disney+
1:00 PM - Armenia vs Latvia - Disney+
1:00 PM - Moldova vs Malta - Disney+
1:00 PM - Georgia vs Czech Republic - SporTV
1:00 PM - Ireland vs England - ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM - Germany vs Hungary - SporTV
3:45 PM - Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM - Greece vs Finland - Disney+- 3:45 PM - Ukraine vs Albania - Disney+
Brasileirão Serie B
4:00 PM - Brusque vs Santos - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
4:00 PM - Ituano vs Mirassol - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
7:00 PM - Avaí vs Sport - SporTV and Premiere
Brasileirão Serie C
5:30 PM - Athletic vs Ypiranga - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
8:00 PM - Ferroviária vs Londrina - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
Spanish Second Division
1:30 PM - Sporting Gijón vs Real Oviedo - Disney+
4:00 PM - Córdoba vs Málaga - Disney+
São Paulo Cup
3:00 PM - XV de Piracicaba vs Portuguesa - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - União São João vs Taquaritinga - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
4:00 PM - Comercial vs Monte Azul - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
5:00 PM - Capivariano vs Votuporanguense - Record, PlayPlus, R7, and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Paulistão U-20
3:00 PM - RB Bragantino U-20 vs Santos U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - José Bonifácio U-20 vs Corinthians U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
São Paulo Second Division
3:00 PM - Colorado Caieiras vs Paulista - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
International Friendly
5:00 PM - United States vs Canada - ESPN 4 and Disney+
U-20 Women's World Cup
5:00 PM - Venezuela F U-20 vs Nigeria F U-20 - FIFA+
5:00 PM - South Korea F U-20 vs Germany F U-20 - FIFA+
8:00 PM - United States F U-20 vs Paraguay F U-20 - FIFA+
8:00 PM - Morocco F U-20 vs Spain F U-20 - FIFA+
Paralympic Games (5-a-side Football)
12:30 PM - Colombia vs Brazil (Bronze medal match) - SporTV 2
3:00 PM - France vs Argentina (Final) - SporTV 2
