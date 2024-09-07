Israel Killed 10 Gazans In Fresh Strrikes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Sep.7 (Petra) -Israeli killed four Palestinians and dozens at Saturday dawn after an aircraft bombed a residential apartment in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.An Israeli raid also killed four citizens and injured others on a school displaced persons in the town of Jabalia Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.In a morning strike, a total of 33 Gazans were wounded in the Israeli bombing that targeted the Beit Lahia Project area, north of the strip.A woman and a child were martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential apartment in Al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City.