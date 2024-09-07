Israel Killed 10 Gazans In Fresh Strrikes
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Sep.7 (Petra) -Israeli airstrikes
killed four Palestinians and injured
dozens at Saturday dawn after an aircraft bombed a residential apartment in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.
An Israeli raid also killed four citizens and injured others on a school housing
displaced persons in the town of Jabalia Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
In a morning strike, a total of 33 Gazans were wounded in the Israeli bombing that targeted the Beit Lahia Project market
area, north of the strip.
A woman and a child were martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential apartment in Al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
MENAFN07092024000117011021ID1108647012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.