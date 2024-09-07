10-Day Ganeshotsav Starts, Maha CM Calls For People’S Cooperation In Maintaining Peace

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) The 10-day Ganapati festival kicked off amid enthusiasm and cheers in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

Lakhs of residents from the Konkan region, popularly known as 'Chakarmani' have already reached their homes for celebration after travelling for 20 hours and facing heavy traffic jams because of potholes on the roads.

On the other hand, Mumbaikars are geared up to worship the God of Knowledge with the erection of big pandals depicting messages for development and peace.

The state has directed the divisional commissioners, district collectors and authorities to keep a close vigil for incident-free celebrations across the state. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed in Greater Mumbai while over 6,000 in the adjoining Thane Commissionerate area.

According to the police sources, nearly 3,000 mandals and lakhs of households in Greater Mumbai are celebrating the Ganeshotsav while over 1.60 lakh households and 1.043 mandals are celebrating in Thane and Kalyan.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in an advisory has appealed to the people to take care of stingray and jellyfish bites during Ganesh festival idol immersions.

This was necessary as hundreds of big idols are immersed in the Arabian Sea.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after performing a traditional puja of the Ganapati at his official residence Varsha, wished the citizens of Maharashtra and prayed that everyone will get wisdom and the Ganesha brings happiness, contentment and prosperity.

“Social and religious harmony is the focal point of Maharashtra. Therefore, let's try to further strengthen the love and respect. Every Ganoshotsav brings a new energy, inspiration and enthusiasm. An auspicious and holy atmosphere is created everywhere. Ganeshotsav is a glimpse of the great culture of Maharashtra. The whole world is paying attention to Maharashtra. During this period, not only in Maharashtra but also in the country and abroad, Marathi people are enthusiastic,” he said.

“This year, there has been very good rain in all parts of the state, due to which there is enthusiasm among the farmers. In some places, the crops have been damaged due to heavy rains but the government is completely with the farmers' rights. All help will be provided,” he assured.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to keep in mind the social commitment while celebrating the Ganapati festival.“Reach out to the needy. Give them a helping hand. Let us try to reach them with education, health as well as various types of services and assistance,” he said.

Shinde called upon the people to take care of the environment saying that adequate attention be paid to the preservation of nature.

“Maharashtra, which is the growth engine of India, has a great role and contribution to the country's development. The state government has started many good social schemes, it is being appreciated at the national level. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will revolutionise the lives of women,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that Maharashtra continues to be number one in attracting foreign direct investment. The state is chasing the ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy and it will play a crucial role in India becoming a $5 trillion economy.