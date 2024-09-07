Where Is American Empire's Fall Taking Us All?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The evidence suggests that empires often react to periods of their own decline by over-extending their coping mechanisms.

Military actions, infrastructure problems, and social welfare demands may then combine or clash, accumulating costs and backlash effects that the declining empire cannot manage.

Policies aimed to strengthen empire-and that once did-now undermine it. Contemporary social changes inside and outside the empire can reinforce, slow, or reverse the decline.

However, when decline leads leaders to deny its existence, it can become self-accelerating. In empires' early years, leaders and the led may repress those among them who stress or merely even mention decline.

Social problems may likewise be denied, minimized, or, if admitted, blamed on convenient scapegoats-immigrants, foreign powers, or ethnic minorities-rather than linked to imperial decline.

The US empire, audaciously proclaimed by the Monroe Doctrine soon after two independence wars won against Britain, grew across the 19th and 20th centuries, and peaked during the decades between 1945 and 2010.

The rise of the US empire overlapped with the decline of the British empire. The Soviet Union represented limited political and military challenges, but never any serious economic competition or threat.

The Cold War was a lopsided contest whose outcome was programmed in from its beginning. All of the US empire's potential economic competitors or threats were devastated by World War II.

The following years found Europe losing its colonies. The unique global position of the United States then, with its disproportional position in world trade and investment, was anomalous and likely unsustainable.

An attitude of denial at the time that decline was all but certain morphed only too readily into the attitude of denial now that the decline is well underway.

The United States could not prevail militarily over all of Korea in its 1950–53 war there. The US lost its subsequent wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The NATO alliance was insufficient to alter any of those outcomes.

US military and financial support for Ukraine and the massive US and NATO sanctions war against Russia are failures to date and are likely to remain so. US sanctions programs against Cuba, Iran and China have failed too.