Anjalts New Album 'Bluency' Soars With Grit, Grace, And Guitar Riffs

ANJALTS AND IXO UNITE TO DELIVER A BOLD, GENRE-DEFYING ALBUM WITH *BLUENCY*, SET TO LAUNCH SEPTEMBER 6

- AnjaltsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A blue hue carries a spectrum of meanings, from the depths of sadness to the heights of serenity, and has influenced art, culture, and science in profound ways. For one musician/ songwriter, it was a creative process that lasted a year and a half of writing music in a blue period of creativity that cumulated into a 15-song album titled 'Bluency' a word that combines the color blue with a higher frequency.Enters Anjalts, a rising musician and songwriter who has independently released two full length albums as of September 6, instead of just shorter EPs. The 'Bluency' Album clocks in a total of 61 minutes and 45 seconds of some of the most pioneering new music under the radar. Partnering with IXO Music to release her songs. Her first independent LP, 'Air to Fire' channeled a heartfelt inspiration to the Amazon Rainforest fires of 2020. A place she called home, before relocating to New York. The album initially hit the airwaves in February 2023 amassing over 1.2 million streams with her growing fanbase eager to see more videos, tours, and the reclusive performer herself- steadily making waves internationally as a trailblazing artist in the pop/alternative music corners. From the UK to Germany, Brazil to Portugal, Australia to France, and her native USA, Anjalts has received critical acclaim from publications, playlist adds, and international airplay. Riding a creative wave of prolific releases, each track ever-evolving Anjalts' sound."When I was composing the 'Bluency' album, I felt connected to a blue aura that wasn't solely about sadness- it was more neutral, like the calm feeling you get when you gaze up at the sky. Writing music with colors has always been a way for me to express emotions and sensations that are difficult to put into words. It's like painting with sound, using different hues and tones to convey a specific mood or atmosphere. As artists, what we create today, can resonate far into the future.” (Anjalts)“When Anjalts wrapped up 'Air to Fire' she had already composed four tracks for her sophomore album, 'Bluency',” shares Acen Sinclair, studio engineer at IXO Music.“We are a small, independent team and unaccustomed to working with an artist of this caliber. When we found ourselves overwhelmed on the sidelines, it was ironically Anjalts who kept us grounded. She had already done much of the work, having started recording the album on her own. Hearing the blaring rock guitar-driven songs got us back on track fast enough to catch up to her seamless vision. The tracks were a tremendous contrast from the alternative hip-hop/pop vibe of the first album. We knew this second one was going to be something special,” adds Sinclair.Mastered at the iconic Abbey Roads studio in London, UK. Anjalts' 'Bluency' defines the 15-song album interwoven with strength, vulnerabilities, playful exuberance, and introspection. Anjalts skillfully navigates profound topics in her songwriting, avoiding the mainstream trajectory in favor of crafting a divergent yet universal space of meaningful resonance. Songs like 'Code Blue' challenge the tough issue of cyberbullying and losing a friend in high school, while the second track 'Be My Hero' gives an alternative view of heroism. The third track, a pop-punk wave energetic hit 'Heaven Has Another Door' explores new possibilities, while softer acoustic ballads like 'Walking to the Sun' shines in the most alluring way, then as if stopping midway to ask 'Are U Ok' with its dynamic opening. These early tracks give listeners a glimpse into the complexities and depth that ignite the entire album.As the album progresses, tracks like 'World Gone Madder' and 'Like a God' bring a dreamlike quality, of soft atmospheric melodies and Anjalts' airy vocals in the distance layered in reverbs and delays bring in that cinematic vibe to the forefront. Then the next track's pulsating bass resounds in 'War is So Primitive' shares an insightful viewpoint. The seamless transition still in perfect buoyancy as the danceable vibe track of 'In Neverland' a whimsical desire for escapism, encourages a departure from the intricacies of adult life is a surprising addition to the pop-rock synergy of impeccable grooves and compelling storylines left to unpack in this musical masterpiece.However, it's the last five songs that finish the strongest on the LP. Starting with 'Airbender Alone' explores the nuances of young online relationships in an increasingly fast-paced world. Defying the typical production standards and reveling in the raw, untamed inflections that Anjalts records in her first takes. Her natural voice and steady improvisation shine through - as the introspection unfolds in 'There was a Man' a moving story of a veteran returning home and resonating with the current times on multiple levels. Stories that are not being told enough, renders Anjalts to compose and play a gamut of music in the trenches for those who hear the big picture. It transcends into one of the most ethereal songs on the LP, 'Sometimes the Angels Cry' a soul-stirring melody highlighting Anjalts' vocal gravity and lyrical variety that makes a hit. The energy on this record is outstanding and is best heard in tracks like 'Losing my Mind', 'Paint the World so Blue' and the final rock epic 'Bluency of You' that further unveils a deeper glimpse into the reclusive world of an artist's compelling creativity, as one of the more exciting names on the rise right now.'Bluency' will be available on Bandcamp for the first time starting Friday, September 6, and launches on major streaming platforms around the world.Listen to the 'Bluency' album link HERECONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website:Instagram:YouTube:Twitter:Facebook:

