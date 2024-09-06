Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT - The Interior Ministry succeeded in foiling the smuggling of 1.5 kilos of pure heroin, said a statement.
KUALA LUMPUR - Kuwait's futsal Blues defeated New Zealand's Whites 8-3, securing the third place in the Continental Futsal Championship 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.
MANAMA - The Bahraini basketball team achieved victory over Kuwaiti counterpart with a score of 76-67 in the semifinals of the 17th Gulf Basketball Championship.
RAMALLAH - Israeli Occupation troops shot dead a pro-Palestinian American activist in the town of Beita south of the city of Nablus in the north of the West Bank.
RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that a girl was martyred by Israeli occupation forces' bullets, south of Nablus.
RAMALLAH - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said that implementing the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 is a good start for a roadmap toward enforcing a cease-fire in Gaza and ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in the strip.
WASHINGTON - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed dismay at the death of Aysenur Eygi, a Turkish-US dual national, during a pro-Palestinian protest in the occupied West Bank. (end) ibi
